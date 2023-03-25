England vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2023

The UEFA Euro qualifiers are back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Ukraine lock horns with Gareth Southgate's England side in an intriguing encounter at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

England vs Ukraine Preview

Ukraine have made impressive strides in international football in recent years and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture. The away side were held to a 0-0 draw by Scotland last year and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

England, on the other hand, are at the top of their qualifying group at the moment and have been fairly impressive under Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions edged Italy to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

England vs Ukraine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have an impressive historical record against Ukraine and have won five of the eight matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Ukraine's one victory.

England are taking on Ukraine for the first time since Euro 2020 - they defeated the Ukrainians by a comprehensive 4-0 margin on the day.

England have won five of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of France in the World Cup quarterfinal.

England have been fairly prolific in the final third in recent weeks, scoring an impressive nine goals in their last four matches in all competitions.

Ukraine are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-0 margin against Scotland in September last year.

England vs Ukraine Prediction

England have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on topping their qualification group. The likes of Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka can be lethal on their day and will look to be at their best this weekend.

Ukraine are capable of putting up a robust front and can pull off an upset on their day. England are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: England 3-1 Ukraine

England vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: England to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

