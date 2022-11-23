England vs USA Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 20 of FIFA World Cup 2022

England will look to seal a place in the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they lock horns with the USA on Saturday.

The Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-2 on Monday and are the favorites to top Group B.

Bukayo Saka bagged a brace while Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also got on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate's side. Mehdri Taremi scored both goals for Iran.

England @England



on what it means to score twice on his World Cup debut…



“An amazing feeling.” @BukayoSaka87 on what it means to score twice on his World Cup debut… “An amazing feeling.” 😁@BukayoSaka87 on what it means to score twice on his World Cup debut…https://t.co/sbqxbSJXvt

Meanwhile, USA shared the spoils against Wales at the end of a tightly contested affair on Monday. Timothy Weah took the lead for the USA before Gareth Bale converted a penalty to restore parity for the Welsh in the 82nd minute of the game.

Gregg Berhalter's side dominated the first half but they allowed Wales to wade their way back into the game in the second. The USA will have their work cut out on Saturday against this England side that seem to have come out of the gates swinging.

England vs USA Head-to-Head stats

England have a wonderful record against the USA. The two sides have gone into battle 11 times. England have emerged victorious on eight occasions while the USA have won just twice. One match ended in a draw.

England are unbeaten in their last five matches against the USA. The last meeting between the two sides was in 2018 in an international friendly, when the Three Lions won the game 3-0.

England form guide: D-L-L-D-W

USA form guide: W-D-L-D-D

England vs USA: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Despite all the talent they have on board, England have struggled to win games of late. Their 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday was their first in seven games. Their six-game winless streak included two losses against Hungary and one against Italy. England also settled for two draws against Germany during this slump.

The USA haven't done much better either. They are winless in their last four games in all competitions. It's also worth noting that the USMNT have not kept a clean sheet in their last 18 World Cup games against European opposition, shipping in a total of 32 goals.

Harry Kane has scored 51 goals in 76 appearances for the England national team. Kane suffered an ankle injury in the game against Iran and England are waiting for scan results to see if he will be fit for the game against the USA. The Tottenham Hotspur striker is key to this team and fans will be hoping that the injury isn't too serious.

This will be the third meeting between the USA and England at the FIFA World Cup. The United States won the first game 1-0 in 1950 and the second one in 2010 ended in a draw. Suffice it to say, England will be looking to pick up their first win over the USA at the FIFA World Cup when the two sides clash on Saturday.

Get Morocco vs Croatia LIVE Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes