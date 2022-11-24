England vs USA Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2022

England are back in action with another important clash in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they take on Gregg Berhalter's USA side at the Al Bayt Stadium on Friday.

England vs USA Preview

The USA named a young squad going into the World Cup and were impressive in their first game of the competition. The Stars and Stripes gave a good account of themselves against Wales this week but were held to a 1-1 draw.

England have become one of the favorites to win the World Cup after their stellar 6-2 victory against Iran and should be able to top their group. The Three Lions need another victory to assure themselves of a place in the knock-out stages and will need to be at their best against a strong USA side.

England @England



got off the mark for the Debut goal @CallumWilson got off the mark for the #ThreeLions against tomorrow's opponents USA in 2018... Debut goal 😍@CallumWilson got off the mark for the #ThreeLions against tomorrow's opponents USA in 2018... https://t.co/8UNV626T3L

England vs USA Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have a good record against the USA and have won eight out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, with the USA winning two of these games.

The two teams have met on three occasions in the FIFA World Cup, with the previous such meeting between England and the USA ending in a 1-1 draw in 2010.

England are unbeaten in their last five matches against the USA, with their previous defeat in this fixture coming by a 2-0 scoreline in 1993.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 3-0 victory for England, with Callum Wilson scoring a goal on his debut.

The USA have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 18 World Cup games against European opponents, with their previous such result coming against England in a 1-0 victory in 1950.

England vs USA Prediction

England have named one of the most well-rounded squads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and their depth came to the fore against Iran. Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane were in impressive form on the day and will look to find the back of the net in this fixture.

The USA can pack a punch on their day and have troubled England at the World Cup in the past. England are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game. We expect the Three Lions to secure all three points.

Prediction: England 2-1 USA

England vs USA Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: England to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes