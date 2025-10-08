England vs Wales Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9th 2025

England will entertain Wales at Wembley Stadium in an international friendly on Thursday. Both teams will sign off the ongoing international break with a match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next week.
The hosts met Serbia in the World Cup qualifiers last month and recorded a comfortable 5-0 away win, maintaining their 100% record. Harry Kane and Noni Madueke scored in quick succession in the first half, while Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, and Marcus Rashford added goals after the break.
The visitors eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Kazakhstan in their previous World Cup qualifier in September, thanks to Kieffer Moore's first-half strike. They failed to build on that form and fell to a 1-0 loss to Canada in a friendly a week later.
England vs Wales Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 104 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1879.
- The Three Lions have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 69 wins. The visitors have 14 wins, and 21 games have ended in draws.
- The last met in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the hosts recorded a 3-0 win.
- The last 10 meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with England recording nine wins.
- Wales have lost just two of their last 12 games across all competitions. Just two of their six wins in that period have been registered on their travels.
- The Three Lions have scored in each of their last 16 games across all competitions, which is their joint-longest run in the 21st century.
- The visitors have scored at least three goals in four of their last seven games in all competitions.
England vs Wales Prediction
The Three Lions have won eight of their last nine games, keeping seven clean sheets in that period. They are currently on a seven-game winning streak in this fixture, and they only have longer winning streaks against three national teams, namely, Luxembourg (9), Andorra (8), and San Marino (8).
Captain Harry Kane is nursing an ankle injury and is a major doubt for Thomas Tuchel. Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden have not been included for this month's games, while Bukayo Saka returns to the fold after missing out on last month's games due to an injury.
Y Dreigiau failed to score for the first time in 2025 in their loss to Canada in a friendly last month and will look to bounce back here. Notably, their last away win against the Three Lions was registered in 1977.
Aaron Ramsey has dropped out of the squad due to an injury, while Dan James also misses out on the call.
Considering the Three Lions' dominance in this fixture and home advantage, we back them to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: England 3-1 Wales
England vs Wales Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - England to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Bold Tip: Bukayo Saka to score or assist anytime - Yes