England Women vs Australia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th April 2023

England Women will entertain Australia Women at Gtech Community Stadium in an international friendly on Tuesday.

England Women vs Australia Women Preview

The Euro 2022 champions have glory in their sights ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which they are yet to annex after six participations. England will look to extend their sparkling form to the upcoming tournament in view of making a strong statement this time around.

The Lionesses will take on co-hosts Australia in their final exhibition game before the finals, scheduled for July and August. England are unbeaten in 22 matches, with their last meeting against the visitors ending in a 1-1 draw. Australia last defeated England (2-0) in June 2011.

The visitors lost their last match against Scotland 1-0, bringing to an end their seven-game winning streak. Australia didn’t play the qualifiers, being one of the host nations, but were able to carry out some fine-tuning at the 2023 Cup of Nations. They defeated Czech Republic, Spain, and Jamaica to underline their intentions for the upcoming tournament.

Coach Tony Gustavsson will have the opportunity to weigh up the Matildas in terms of physicality, aggression, and speed against the best team in Europe currently. The sides’ head-to-head stats are quite balanced. An impressive showing against England will boost confidence ahead of their World Cup opener against France.

England Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met four times, with England winning twice, Australia once and one game ending in a draw.

England’s best performance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup is a third-place finish while Australia’s is a quarterfinal berth.

England have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches.

Australia have won once drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

England have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Australia have won four times and lost once in their most recent five encounters.

England Women vs Australia Women Prediction

The hosts owe, in part, their incredible consistency to their brilliant forwards. Bethany Mead boasts 11 goals since last year, followed by Georgia Stanway (10), Ella Ann Toone (9), and Alessa Russo (8).

The visitor’s number one attacking threat is none other than Caitlin Foord. She has scored seven times since last year alongside half a dozen assists. Samantha Kerr and Hayley Raso have netted five and four times respectively.

England are outright favorites based on their current form and home advantage.

Prediction: England Women 3-1 Australia Women

England Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – England Women

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: England Women to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Australia Women - Yes

