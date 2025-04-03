England Women vs Belgium Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2025 

England Women will trade tackles with Belgium Women in a UEFA Women's Nations League fixture on Friday (April 4th). The game will be played at Ashton Gate Stadium.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to build on the 1-0 home victory they registered over Spain during the last set of fixtures in February. Jessica Park's 33rd-minute strike settled the contest.

Belgium, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Portugal. Carole Costa's 51st-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left the Red Flames at the foot of Group 3 on zero points. England are joint-top of the standings alongside Portugal with four points from two games.

Ad

Trending

England Women vs Belgium Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have four wins from seven head-to-head games. Belgium were victorious once while two games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Belgium claimed a shock 3-2 home win in the Nations League.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

England's last seven games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of Belgium's last seven games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

England have lost just one of their last nine games (five wins).

Four of England's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Ad

England Women vs Belgium Women Prediction

England were tipped to contest with Spain for top spot in this group and advance to the semifinal. The Lionesses already have a one-point advantage over the Iberians and will be aiming to retain their hold on top spot in the group with a win here. Sarina Wiegman's side are currently on a five-game unbeaten run (three wins) and are the heavy favorites in this game.

Ad

Belgium, for their part, have lost both games they have played in the tournament so far. However, both losses were by narrow one-goal margins and they proved their mettle by going two goals up against world champions Spain before eventually losing.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: England Women 3-0 Belgium Women

Ad

England Women vs Belgium Women Betting Tips

Tip 1- England Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: England/England

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback