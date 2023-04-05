England Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2023

England Women will host Brazil Women at Wembley in the Women's Finalissima on Thursday.

The game is an intercontinental playoff that pits the European champions against the South American Champions.

The Lionesses booked their spot in the Finalissima courtesy of their 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in the 2022 Women's Euro final last year. Brazil triumphed over Colombia with a 1-0 victory in the final of the Women's Copa America.

England come into the game on the back of a comfortable 6-1 win over Belgium in the Arnold Clark Cup in February. Chloe Kelly and Leah Williamson each scored braces to guide their nation to a comfortable win.

Brazil have not been in action since falling to a 2-1 defeat to the USA in the SheBelieves Cup in February. Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson scored for the world champions, while Ludmila scored a late consolation strike for As Canarinhas.

England Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with England leading 2-1 in terms of victories.

Their most recent clash came in a friendly in October 2019 when Brazil claimed a 2-1 win.

England are currently on a 29-game unbeaten streak, winning 25 matches in this sequence, including all three games in 2023.

Four of England's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Brazil have won just three of their last 10 games against European opposition, losing five games in this sequence.

England have found the back of the net in each of the three head-to-head games.

England have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games.

England Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

After several years of investing in women's football, England have started to reap the dividends, with their Euro win last year expected to kickstart a new era of dominance. The WSL is also stronger than ever and the Lionesses are undoubtedly one of the favorites to go all the way in the World Cup later this year.

Their game against Brazil represents an opportunity to win another trophy and to send a statement of intent about their readiness for the Mundial. Brazil, on the other hand, have been on a decline and have fallen off their previously high standards.

England enter the game as heavy favorites and have home advantage in their favor. Sarina Wiegmann's side are undefeated in 29 games and we are backing the European champions to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: England Women 3-1 Brazil Women

England Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - England to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - England to score over 1.5 goals

