England Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

England Women and Brazil Women will trade tackles in an international friendly on Saturday (October 25th). The game will be played at the Etihad Stadium.
England will be full of confidence, having successfully retained their European crown in the final against Spain in July. They came back from going behind to Mariona Caldentey's 25th-minute strike for the Spaniards, with Alessia Russo scoring a 57th-minute equalizer to force extra time. Both nations could not be separated in extra time, with the Lionesses triumphing with a 3-1 victory in the shootout.
Brazil, meanwhile, also needed penalties to defend their Copa America Femenina title following an eight-goal thriller with Colombia in the final in August. They went behind to Linda Caicedo's 25th-minute strike, but Angelina drew them level in first-half injury time.
A see-saw second half saw the Colombians twice take the lead through Tarciene's own goal and Mayra Ramirez's 88th-minute strike, but Brazil equalized twice through Amanda Gutierrez and the iconic Marta, with the latter's goal coming in the sixth minute of injury time. The six-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year put Brazil ahead for the first time in the 105th minute, but Leicy Santos equalized to force penalties, where As Canarinhas triumphed with a 5-4 victory.
England Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- England have two wins from four head-to-head games. Brazil were victorious once, while one game was drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in the 2023 Finalissima, where England claimed a 4-2 penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw.
- Eight of Brazil's last 10 games have produced three goals or more.
- Five of England's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Brazil dropped three places to seventh spot in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings. England climbed one spot to fourth place.
England Women vs Brazil Women Prediction
England showed their incredible powers of recovery at the last Women's Euros, coming from behind in all three knockout games to defend their crown.
Brazil had a smoother ride to the final but faced a stern test in the final before ultimately overcoming Colombia.
These two sides are scheduled to face one another again in the 2026 Women's Finalissima and this could be a test-run. We expect the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: England Women 2-1 Brazil Women
England Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - England Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals