England Women vs Canada Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Women's international friendlies 2022 

England Women and Canada Women will trade tackles at the Riverside Stadium in the Arnold Clark Cup on Thursday.

The Lionesses have not been in action since a 20-0 victory over Latvia Women in a FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier in November 2021. Lauren Hemo starred with four goals, while Ellen White, Alessia Russo and Bethany Mead all starred with hat-tricks in the rout.

Canada Women have not been in action since playing out a goalless draw with Mexico Women in an international friendly fixture in November 2021.

The Arnold Clark Cup is an invitational women's tournament organized by the English FA. This will be the first edition, with Canada, Spain and Germany scheduled to take part alongside England.

England Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on nine previous occasions and England Women have a narrow advantage with five wins to their name.

Canada Women were victorious on four occasions but both sides are yet to play out a draw. Their most recent meeting came in a friendly in April 2021 when Canada secured a 2-0 victory courtesy of goals from Evelyne Viens and Nichelle Prince.

Their first clash was in Group B of the 1995 FIFA Women's World Cup. Gillian Coultard's brace helped England secure a 3-2 victory to finish second in the group.

England Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Canada Women form guide: D-L-W-W-W

England Women vs Canada Women Team News

England Women

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze has returned to the squad. Other experienced stalwarts like vice-captain Jordan Nobbs and Ellen White headline England's 24-woman squad to dispute the tournament.

A notable absentee is team captain Steph Houghton, who is still ruled out with an Achilles tendon injury.

Injury: Steph Houghton

Suspension: None

Canada Women

Sophie Schmidt, Erin McLeod and Desiree Scott are all part of Canada's 25-woman squad for the tournament.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

England Women vs Canada Women Predicted XI

England Women Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mary Earps (GK); Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lotte Wubben-Moy; Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Jill Scott, Jordan Nobbs, Beth Mead; Ellen White, Nikita Parris

Canada Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Erin McLeod (GK); Kadeisha Buchanan, Allysha Chapman, Shelina Zadorsky, Gabrielle Carle; Sophie Schmidt, Desiree Scott, Ashley Lawrence; Janine Beckie, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose

England Women vs Canada Women Prediction

England Women are favorites in the game and also have home advantage in their favor. However, Canada's recent gold medal heroics at the 2020 Olympic Games highlight the threat they possess and the North Americans are capable of getting something out of the game.

Considering the quality available to the two sides, plenty of goalscoring chances should be created at both ends. We are predicting a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: England Women 2-2 Canada Women

