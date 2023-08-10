England Women vs Colombia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

England Women will take on Colombia Women at Stadium Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

England Women vs Colombia Women Preview

The teams are meeting each other for the second time ever. Their first and only clash occurred in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, with England prevailing 2-1 in the group stage. While England will be relishing their fifth quarterfinal experience in the quadrennial competition, Colombia are reaching this stage for the first time.

The Lionesses will enter the game on the back of a difficult round-of-16 test against Nigeria that was decided by a penalty shootout. The European champions prevailed 4-2 but will miss the services of Lauren James who was sent off during the goalless clash. England will lean on their experience and individuality in the face of Colombia.

Colombia have dispelled fears surrounding their preparedness and form and have established a respectable reputation following their victories against Germany and South Korea. They weren’t tipped to succeed in Group H, which they eventually topped with six points. In the round of 16, they edged past Jamaica 1-0 to make history.

Las Chicas Superpoderosas are expected to stick to their defensive approach while unleashing prompt and speedy counterattacks. However, England seem well-schooled in thwarting such incursions thanks to their solid back half, which has let in only one goal so far. Colombia’s Usme could make the difference thanks to her lightning speed.

England vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have won eight times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

England have scored eight goals and conceded one in their last five matches.

England have played 30 World Cup matches, winning 18, while Colombia have claimed four wins in 11 games.

Colombia have scored seven goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

England have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Colombia have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once.

England vs Colombia Prediction

England will miss their top scorer Lauren James who is under suspension. The Chelsea striker boasts three goals. However, the likes of Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, or Chloe Kelly could see this as an opportunity to stand out. Each player has scored once.

Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme have been impressive using the flanks. They have scored two goals each and remain Colombia’s main attacking threat.

England come into the match as favourites based on experience, individuality, and squad depth.

Prediction: England 3-1 Colombia

England vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – England to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: England to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Colombia to score - Yes

