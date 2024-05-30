England Women vs France Women prediction, preview, team news and more | 2025 UEFA Women's Euro qualifiers 

England welcome France to St James' Park for a UEFA Women's Euro qualifier on Friday (May 31). The hosts are coming off a 2-0 away win over Ireland in the qualifiers last month.

Lauren James broke the deadlock in the 12th minute. Alex Greenwood doubled their lead six minutes later before missing a penalty at the half-hour mark. France, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away win over Sweden. Wendie Renard scored a late winner with 10 minutes remaining.

The victory left them atop Group 3, having garnered maximum points from two games, while England are second with four points.

England Women vs France Women Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed 13 times since 2011. France have eight wins, while England have been victorious just twice. This will be their first meeting since April 2021 when France claimed a 3-1 victory in a friendly.

England Women form guide: W-D-W-W-W

France Women form guide: W-W-L-W-W

England Women vs France Women Team News

England Women

Sarina Wiegman called up 26 women for the qualifiers, with an extra three players on standby. Kayla Rendell, Niamh Charles and Lotte Wubben-Moy have pulled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Kayla Rendell, Niamh Charles and Lotte Wubben-Moy

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

France Women

Captain Wendie Renard headlines the list of 24 players called up by coach Herve Renard. Vicki Becho is suspended.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Vicki Becho

England Women vs France Women Predicted XIs

England Women (4-3-3): Mary Earps (GK); Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze; Grace Clinton, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway; Lauren James, Alessio Russo, Lauren Hemp

France Women (5-3-2): Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (GK); Selma Bacha, Maelle Lakrar, Wendie Renard, Sakina Karchaoui, Eve Perisset; Sandie Toletti, Grace Geyoro, Delphine Cascarino; Kadidiatou Diani, Viviane Asseyi

England Women vs France Women Prediction

England will look to defend their Euro title but will first have to book their spot on the plane to Switzerland. The Lionesses will go top of the group if they win, but their overall record against France is poor.

France, meanwhile, are still seeking to win their first major trophy but will once more be among the forerunners if they qualify for the 2025 Women's Euro. Les Bleues have claimed narrow wins in their two qualifiers to claim top spot.

Expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: England Women 1-1 France Women