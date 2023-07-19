England get their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign underway against debutants Haiti at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday (July 22).

The two teams have been drawn alongside Denmark and China in Group D. England finished fourth in the 2019 edition and will look to improve on that record while Haiti are one of eight debutants in 2023.

England have never won the World Cup but having won the UEFA Women's Championship last year and Women's Finalissima earlier this year against Brazil, they head into the competition with high hopes.

Haiti, meanwhile, secured their first qualification to the Women's World Cup with wins over Senegal and Chile in the Inter-Confederation playoffs in February. England suffered a 2-0 defeat to Australia in a friendly in April and played a goalless draw against Portugal in another friendly earlier this month.

England Women vs Haiti Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time.

England finished fourth in the 2019 World Cup, scoring 13 goals and conceding five times in seven games.

England have scored in their last 13 Women’s World Cup games, the longest active streak in the competition. Only Norway (15) have enjoyed a longer goalscoring run in the competition.

England have enjoyed a winning start to their World Cup campaign twice in their last five attempts.

Haiti have lost their last four games across competitions. England, meanwhile, are winless in their last two games after going unbeaten in their previous 30.

England Women vs Haiti Women Prediction

England have a strong squad and head into the tournament as one of the favourites. They're winless in their last two friendlies without scoring, though. In-form striker Bethany Mead is out with injury, which is a huge blow for Sarina Wiegman's team.

Haiti, meanwhile, are making their first appearance at the World Cup. They have scored in six of their last seven games across competitions and will look to continue that run.

Nonetheless, considering England's better squad and experience in the tournament, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: England 2-1 Haiti

England Women vs Haiti Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lauren Hemp to score or assist any time - Yes