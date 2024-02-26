England Women vs Italy Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27th 2024

England Women will square off against Italy Women at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup runners-up played Austria Women in their first match of 2024, recording a thumping 7-2 win. Alessia Russo and Beth Mead bagged braces in that win, while Grace Clinton scored a goal on her senior debut in the 19th minute. Italy Women met the Republic of Ireland in their first match of the year last week, playing out a goalless draw at the Stadio Curva Fiesole - Viola Park.

This will be the final match for both teams ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers, which get underway in April.

England Women vs Italy Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 32 times in all competitions, including friendlies. Italy have the upper hand in these meetings with a 15-11 lead in wins, and just six games have ended in draws.

England have lost 15 games against Italy in total, only losing more matches against Germany (21). Interestingly, three of those 15 defeats have come in the 21st century (2003, 2009, 2012).

The two teams last met in the Arnold Clark Cup last year, with Rachel Daly's two headers helping England Women register a 2-1 win.

Italy Women are winless in their last four meetings against the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup runners-up, suffering three defeats.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

England have scored 18 goals in their last four games in all competitions but have conceded seven goals in these games as well.

Italy are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, with two wins and two draws.

England Women vs Italy Women Prediction

The Lionesses have seen conclusive results in their last 11 games in all competitions, with eight wins and three losses to their name. They scored at least seven goals for the first time since September 2022 in their win over Austria in a friendly on Saturday, and they will look to build on that form.

Fran Kirby withdrew from the squad with a minor knee injury that she picked up before the Austria game. No replacement has been named for the Chelsea attacker. She became another high-profile absentee for head coach Sarina Wiegman, alongside Chloe Kelly, Millie Bright, and Leah Williamson.

Le Azzurre were held to a goalless draw by the Republic of Ireland last week and will look to open their goalscoring account for the year in this match. Veteran defender Sara Gama, who played 51 minutes in that match, hung up her boots after the encounter, bringing an end to her 18-year-long career with the national team.

Roma duo Manuela Giugliano and Valentina Giacinti were absent from the friendly due to injuries and remain unavailable for the trip to Algeciras.

While this is just a friendly game, both teams will look to conclude their international break on a positive note. Nonetheless, considering England Women's current form and advantage in terms of squad quality, they are expected to register a win.

Prediction: England Women 3-1 Italy Women

England Women vs Italy Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England Women to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alessia Russo to score or assist any time - Yes