England Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29, 2025 

England and Jamaica square off in an international women's friendly on Sunday at the King Power Stadium.
The hosts will look to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Spain in the UEFA Nations League at the start of the month. England went into the break with the lead, thanks to Alessia Russo's 22nd-minute strike. Claudia Pina, though, stepped off the bench and turned the game on its head, scoring a brace within 12 minutes of coming on as the Iberians claimed maximum points to advance to the knockouts.
Jamaica, meanwhile, suffered a 4-0 defeat to the USA in a friendly at the start of the month. Allyson Sentnor scored a first-half brace to give the USWNT a 2-0 lead at the break before Lynn Biyendolo's second-half brace completed the rout.
England will use this game to finalise preparations for the UEFA Women's Euro 2025. Their title defence begins in Group D, where they have been drawn alongside Wales, Netherlands and France.
England Women vs Jamaica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Four of Jamaica's last five games have seen one side fail to score.
- England's last four games have produced at least three goals.
- Nine of Jamaica's last 10 games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Form guide: England: L-W-L-W-W; Jamaica: L-L-W-W-W
England Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction
England won a maiden European crown in 2021 and are one of the favoirites to go all the way in Switzerland.
The Lionesses might be smarting from their disappointing Nations League campaign. However, they have to put that behind as they turn their focus to the Euros, where they have one of the toughest groups in the tournament.
Jamaica, meanwhile, have lost their last three games, conceding 11 times without scoring. This is in contrast to their four-game winning run prior. Hence, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: England 3-0 Jamaica
England Women vs Jamaica Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - England to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - England to score over 1.5 goals