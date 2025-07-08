England Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2025 

England Women will battle for three points against The Netherlands Women in match 15 of the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship on Wednesday (July 9th). The game will be played at Letzigrund Stadion.

The Lionesses will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered to France in their tournament opener over the weekend. They were 2-0 down at the break after goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore. Keira Walsh halved the deficit with three minutes left in regulation time but it was not enough as her nation suffered defeat.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, saw off Wales with a comfortable 3-0 victory. Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring in first half injury time to make it a century of goals for her nation. Victoria Pelova and Esmee Brugts added second half goals to complete the scoring.

The win moved the Oranje to three points and the top of Group D on goal difference. England will be keen to register their first points on the board at the second time of asking.

England Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have 14 wins from 23 head-to-head games. The Netherlands were victorious five times while four games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when England claimed a 3-2 victoy in the UEFA Women's Nations League.

The last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with each of the last four witnessing goals at both ends.

England's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Eleven of The Netherlands' last 12 games have produced three goals or more.

England Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction

England made a piece of history in their defeat to France. It saw them become the first defending champions to lose their opening game at the Women's Euros. They will be keen to avoid another piece of unwanted history, as a loss here would see them become the first defending champions to be knocked out in the group stage.

The Netherlands were the third-least fancied side to advance to the knockout rounds from the Group of Death. They boosted their chances by defeating the lowest-ranked side and a further point here would solidify their chances, while a win would see them advance if France expectedly get a point against Wales.

England have it all to play for and games between these two sides tend to be high-scoring. Backing Sarina Wiegman's side to claim a narrow win here.

Prediction: England Women 2-1 Netherlands Women

England Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - England Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

