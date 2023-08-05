England Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7, 2023 

England and Nigeria square off in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 at the Suncorp Stadium on Monday (August 7).

England booked their spot at this stage as group winners in Group D, ahead of Denmark, China and Haiti. The Lionesses wrapped up their group stage campaign with a 6-1 wallopping of China PR.

Chelsea midfielder Lauren James was the star of the show with a brace and three assists to help the European champions claim maximum points from three games.

Nigeria, meanwhile, finished runners-up in Group B, behind Australia and ahead of Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The Super Falcons concluded their group stage campaign with a goalless draw against the Irish to qualify for a second straight knockout appearance.

England Women vs Nigeria Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. They first clashed at the 1995 World Cup, with England claiming a 3-2 win, while Nigeria won friendlies in 2002 and 2004 1-0 and 3-0 respectively.

England are seeking to qualify for the quarterfinal for a fifth straight time.

Nigeria have not scored in four World Cup games against European opposition, losing three.

England have not conceded from open play in five games.

Nigeria are unbeaten in their last six games, winning four.

England Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction

England have inarguably been the most consistent of all the pre-tournament favourites.

Super teams like Germany and Brazil have been knocked out, while France and the USA have huffed and puffed. Sarina Wiegman's side will look to consolidate on their dominant showing in the group stage and build on the form that saw them win a maiden European championship last year.

Nigeria, for their part, have been one of the revelations of the tourament and showed their grit and quality to qualify in a group also containing Olympic champions Canada.

The 11-time African champions will once again enter the game as heavy underdogs and will relish this status, as it played to their advatage in the group stage. Manager Randy Waldrum has several match-winners at his disposal, including Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala.

England, meanwhile, have played like a team on a mission to go all the way and should progress with a comfortable win, though.

Prediction: England 3-1 Nigeria

England Women vs Nigeria Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - England to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - England to score over 1.5 goals