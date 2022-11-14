England Women vs Norway Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 15, 2022 

England Women and Norway Women will square off in an international friendly at the Pinatar Arena in Spain on Wednesday (November 15).

The two teams are coming off contrasting results in friendlies last week. England comfortably dispatched Japan 4-0 victory, with Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and Jessica Park scoring.

Norway, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat against France. Kadidiatou Diani put the Frenchwomen ahead in the 22nd minute, but Sophie Haug equalised nine minutes later. West Ham forward Viviane Asseyi stepped off the bench to score Norway's winner seven minutes from time.

Both teams will use the game to continue their preparations for the FIFA Women's World Cup next year. Norway have been clubbed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Switzerland and the Philippines. The Lionesses, meanwhile, are in Group D alongside Denmark, China and the playoff winners.

England Women vs Norway Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on ten previous occasions. England have a slightly better record with five wins to Norway's four.

Their most recent meeting in the group stage of Euro 2022 saw England go on a rampaga in an 8-0 victory en route to winning their maiden continental crown.

England are riding a 25-game unbeaten streak, winning 22.

Norway have lost four of their last seven games.

England have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five outings.

Seven of their last nine head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

England Women vs Norway Women Prediction

England are arguably the most in-form team in women's football and will want to continue their momentum going into the World Cup. The reigning European champions are favourites and will fancy their chances of beating a struggling Norwegian side.

Sarina Wiegman's side should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: England Women 3-0 Norway Women

England Women vs Norway Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - England to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - England to win the first half

