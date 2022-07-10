England Women vs Norway Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

England Women will take on Norway Women in Group A’s second matchday of the UEFA Women's Euro at Falmer Stadium on Monday.

England prevailed in their opening match against Austria 1-0 to bag three points and now sit second in Group A behind Norway. The Three Lionesses enjoyed overwhelming support as a host team but the modest outcome and missed chances caused some raised eyebrows.

They will face another top favorite in the group, Norway, who showed no mercy against Northern Ireland. Coach Sarina Wiegman will probably change her tactics against the Scandinavians on Monday.

Norway had a dream start following a 4-1 rout over Northern Ireland to claim Group A’s top spot. In addition to the overwhelming victory, Gresshoppene rolled out an excellent performance at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Thursday.

However, they will face a different and tougher challenge on Monday. England have a better defense than Northern Ireland and can hold and use the ball, which could hinder Norway’s pacy pattern. The home support did not have much impact in favor of England. It is not clear if that will change against Norway.

We expect to a see a balanced and interesting meeting between the two sides.

England Women vs Norway Women Head-to-Head

Their last five matches were equally split. Both sides won twice while one game ended in a draw.

England Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Norway Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

England Women vs Norway Women Team News

England Women

There have been no reports of injuries and no player is facing suspension. However, coach Wiegman will likely assign further roles to defensive midfielders Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh. Besides cutting off supply in the middle, they will likely help to push the fray into Norway's box.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Norway Women

In their previous game, Gresshoppene attempted 523 passes and completed 449 as opposed to 281 and 214 for Northern Ireland. Norway will likely roll out the same machine against England. Graham Hassen, Julie Blakstad, Firda Maanum and Guro Reiten will all look to improve their tallies following their respective contributions on Thursday.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

England Women vs Norway Women Predicted Xls

England Women (4-2-3-1): Mary Earps (GK), Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Leah Williamson, Rachel Daly, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Beth Mead, Fran Kirby, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White

Norway Women (4-2-3-1): Guro Pettersen (GK), Anja Sonstevold, Maren Mjelde, Maria Thorisdottir, Julie Blakstad, Frida Maanum, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Amalie Eikeland, Caroline Graham Hansen, Guro Reiten, Ada Hegerberg

England Women vs Norway Women Prediction

England are eying a 13-game winning streak while Norway could hit their seventh win in a row if they succeed on Monday.

We expect to see a clash ending with each side congratulating the other. It may tilt either way, but a draw seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: England Women 1-1 Norway Women

