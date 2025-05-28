England Women vs Portugal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30th 2025

England Women and Portugal Women will trade tackles in a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Friday (May 30th). The game will be played at Wembley.
The home side will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing 3-2 defeat they suffered away to Belgium in the Nations League last time out in April. They were three goals down by the half-hour mark, with Tessa Wullart scoring either side of Justine Vanhaevermaet's 16th-minute strike for the hosts. Bethany Mead pulled one back for the Lionnesses from the spot in the 35th minute. Michelle Agyemang pulled one back in the 81st minute, seconds after coming on, but the visitors were unable to complete the comeback.
Portugal, meanwhile, suffered a 7-1 thrashing away to Iberian rivals Spain. They were 4-0 down at the break, with Salma Paralluelo and Alexia Putellas scored a goal each either side of Aitana Bonmati's brace. Mariona Caldentey Putellas and Gonzalez Rodriguez scored a goal each after the break while Bea scored a late consolation strike.
The loss left As Navegadoras in third spot in Group 3, having garnered four points from as many games. England are second on seven points.
England Women vs Portugal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- England are unbeaten in five head-to-head games against Portugal, drawing two.
- One of those stalemates came in February 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate in the reverse fixture.
- Five of Portugal's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- England have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six games.
- England form guide: L-W-W-D-W Portugal form guide: L-L-W-D-W
England Women vs Portugal Women Prediction
England's hopes of advancing to the semifinal of the Nations League were dealt a heavy blow with their defeat in Belgium. Sarina Wiegman's side were the heavy favorites in that game but the loss left them two points behind group leaders Spain.
Portugal, for their part, will be knocked out if they fail to win here but they are also seeking to avoid automatic relegation as they hold just a one-point advantage over bottom-placed Belgium.
England are set to battle with Spain in a direct knockout for top spot in the group next week and winning here is imperative for the defending European champions.
Prediction: England Women 4-0 Portugal Women
England Women vs Portugal Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - England Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - England to win both halves