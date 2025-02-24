England Women vs Spain Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26th 2025

England Women and Spain Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Nations League clash on Wednesday (February 26th). The game will be played at Wembley Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Portugal in their opening Nations League game last week. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Alessio Russo's 15th-minute strike while Kika Nazareth stepped off the bench to draw the game level.

Spain, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a spectacular comeback in a 3-2 home win over Belgium. Abdulai Toloba put the Belgians ahead in the 18th minute while Tessa Wullaert doubled their lead with 18 minutes left on the clock. Claudia Pina halved the deficit in the 77th minute and Lucia Garcia and Cristina Martin-Prieto Gutierrez both scored injury-time goals to help their nation complete the comeback.

The win took the Iberians to the summit of Group 3 on three points while England are third on one point.

England Women vs Spain Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two nations have clashed on 11 occasions in the past. England have four wins, and Spain were victorious three times while four games were drawn.

This will be both sides' first meeting since June 2023 when Spain claimed a 1-0 victory in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Spain's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

England have lost just one of their last eight games (four wins).

Five of Spain's last seven games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

England Women vs Spain Women Prediction

England did not have an ideal start to their Nations League campaign and will be hoping to register their first victory at the second time of asking. Playing at Wembley will give the Lionesses an extra advantage.

Spain, for their part, have the early advantage in the group and are the defending champions of this tournament. The world champions are unbeaten in regulation time in this fixture in the last four games, winning two matches (although they lost the Women's 2022 Euro quarterfinal on penalties).

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: England Women 1-1 Spain Women

England Women vs Spain Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

