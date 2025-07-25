England Women vs Spain Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

England Women will face Spain Women at the St. Jakob-Park on Sunday in the final of their 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship campaign. The Lionesses have had an eventful continental campaign this summer, suffering scares in their two knockout stage games so far, but are now one step away from a successful title defense.
Sarina Wiegman's side needed two late goals and a penalty shootout to see off Sweden Women in the quarterfinals last week. They then locked horns with Italy Women in the semifinals and once again looked set to be headed out of the tournament before 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang scored the equalizer in the 96th minute, then completed the comeback in the 119th minute when Chloe Kelly scored from the rebound of her missed penalty.
Spain Women, meanwhile, coasted through the group stages before picking up a straightforward 2-0 win over hosts Switzerland in the quarterfinals. They faced Germany Women in the final four on Wednesday and won 1-0, with Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati scoring the game-winner in extra time, although they had goalkeeper Catalina Coll to thank for preventing a defeat in normal time.
England Women vs Spain Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 15 meetings between the two nations since 2007. England have won eight of those games while Spain have won four times, with their other three contests ending in draws.
- The two sides last faced off in the UEFA Women's Nations League back in June, with La Roja winning the group-stage clash 2-1 via a second-half double from Claudia Pina.
- England have previously been to three European Championship finals, winning the title once (2022). Spain, meanwhile, are set to make their debut appearance in the final this year.
- Spain and England are the top two highest-scoring sides in the continental showpiece this summer, with the former scoring 17 goals and the latter scoring 15.
England Women vs Spain Women Prediction
The Lionesses have won their last four games on the trot and will head into the weekend clash on a high. They have, however, made it too close for comfort in each of their previous knockout games this year and will need to improve significantly if they are to come out on top on Sunday.
Spain are comfortably the strongest side on the continent and will head into the final on the back of a 10-game winning streak. They are clear favorites heading into the weekend clash, but must be wary of complacency to get the job done.
Prediction: England Women 1-2 Spain Women
England Women vs Spain Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Spain Women to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of La Roja's last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of England's last five matches)