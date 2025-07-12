England Women vs Wales Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

England Women will square off against Wales Women at the Kybunpark in their final group-stage match of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Sunday. This is a must-win match for the Dragons, who have lost their two games thus far. The defending champions, meanwhile, can progress to the knockout stage with a draw, but only if France avoid a loss against the Netherlands.

Ad

The Lionesses began their title defense with a 2-1 loss to France. They conceded twice in quick succession in the first half, and Keira Walsh bagged a consolation goal in the 87th minute. They bounced back with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands earlier this week.

The Dragons lost 3-0 to the Netherlands in their campaign opener and lost 4-1 to France in their previous outing. Jess Fishlock equalized in the 13th minute, but France restored their lead in stoppage time of the first half and scored twice after the break.

Ad

Trending

England Women vs Wales Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 10 times in all competitions thus far. The Lionesses are unbeaten in these meetings, recording nine wins.

They last met in the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in 2018, and the Lionesses registered a 3-0 win.

The defending champions have scored 37 goals in 10 meetings against Wales while conceding just twice.

The Dragons have endured a winless run across all competitions in 2025, suffering six losses. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five games in that period.

The defending champions have seen conclusive results in their last six games, recording three wins.

England have won 15 of their last 16 group-stage games across major international competitions.

Ad

England Women vs Wales Women Prediction

The Lionesses bounced back well from their narrow loss in the campaign opener with a commanding 4-0 win last week and will look to build on that form.

Y Dreigiau are currently on a four-game losing streak, conceding 12 goals while scoring just twice. They scored their first goal at a major international tournament against France earlier this week and will look to continue that form.

Ad

The defending champions are unbeaten in this fixture, and considering Wales' recent struggles, we back the Lionesses to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: England Women 3-0 Wales Women

England Women vs Wales Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England Women to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More