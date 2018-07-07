England's 2012 team that lost 4-2 to Sweden: Where are they now?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored four goals and shocked the English in 2012

England and Sweden face off in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup after both teams huffed and puffed their way to the last eight. The English had to win on penalties against a resurgent Colombian side, while Sweden edged it against Denmark in a 1-0 win.

The last time these two sides faced off in the World Cup was in the 2006 edition when the match ended in a 2-2 draw in Group B, confirming England topping the group. Joe Cole and Steven Gerrard scored for the English, while Marcus Allback scored the Swedes' first and Henrik Larsson scored a goal in the 90th minute to secure a draw.

But the last time these two sides faced off in all competitions was a friendly in 2012, when England were humbled by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored four goals, including a spectacular overhead kick!

The English side has changed significantly since that horror night in Stockholm, while Sweden will not have Ibrahimovic in their ranks in their quarter-final clash.

Which English players featured in that game against Sweden in 2012 and where are they now? Let's have a look!

Goalkeeper - Joe Hart

Joe Hart watches on as England fall to a shock defeat

Back in 2012, Joe Hart was the undisputed No. 1 of the English national team as well as for Manchester City.

But post Pep Guardiola's arrival to the English club, Hart lost his place in the side, and loan spells at Torino and West Ham United haven't helped him regain his place in the England squad and Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Nick Pope were picked ahead of him by England manager Gareth Southgate.

And Southgate's decision to choose Pickford was justified by the young Everton keeper as he played a vital part in England's first World Cup penalty shoot-out victory against Colombia

Hart's club future is up in the air as it seems like he will not be a part of the Manchester City set-up as long as Pep Guardiola is the manager of the club.