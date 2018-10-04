5 Football League managers whose jobs are under threat

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 463 // 04 Oct 2018, 16:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steve Bruce's time at Aston Villa came to an end on Wednesday

The football league season is only 11 games old but the season experienced one of its biggest managerial casualties last night with Steve Bruce finally being relieved of his duties at Aston Villa.

With the second international break just around the corner, clubs and fans alike will be assessing their team's start to the campaign so far, and there are several Football League managers who are in desperate need of a change in fortune if they are going to keep their job.

Following Steve Bruce's departure from Aston Villa, let's take a look at five Football League managers who could be joining him at the job center in the coming weeks.

#5 Alex Neil- Preston North End

Alex Neil has won just one of his opening 11 games at Preston

After coming within two points of the playoffs last season, Preston North End have suffered a horrendous start to their new Championship season, having won 1, drawn 3, and lost 7 of their opening 11 league games.

While the club has had a difficult start to the season, having already played several of the division's promotion favorites, fans will be desperate to see Alex Neil turn their fortunes around before the next international break in a few weeks.

Preston recently spent four years in League One between 2011 and 2015, and their fans won't be fancying a return to the country's third division again this year.

1 / 5 NEXT