English Premier League: 4 Players who could walk out for free in 2019

Every year, the transfer window is an anxious moment for a number of reasons. With big players on the move, clubs looking to strengthen, haggling of fees, there is no shortage of drama and definitely no shortage of suitors for top players.

Clubs are willing to splash large sums of money, to secure a player's signature, in the present market. This transfer window has already seen so many mega money moves, most notably, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alisson, who've swapped Roma and Real Madrid for Liverpool and Juventus respectively.

However, transfer windows are not always about the big bucks and clubs can clinch a shrewd business or two, in the form of free transfers. Players who are entering into the final years of their contract can simply decide to run out their contract and join another team, saving ridiculous amounts in the transfer fees.

The 2018-19 season is no short of excitement in that front, as several top stars enter into their final years of the contract. The current clubs have two options. Either to let the payer run down the contract and allow to leave him for free next season or let him go for a substantial fee in this window itself rather than watch their superstars walk out for free.

Here are 4 top superstars who enter into their final 12 months of their contracts:

