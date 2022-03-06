5 players you forgot played for Arsenal

Arsenal are one of the greatest clubs in English football history. The North Londoners have won 31 major trophies, including 13 league titles and 14 FA Cups. They have been unable to consistently compete in the Premier League over the last 15 years. However, the Gunners are still a widely followed team.

Arsenal players not living up to the hype

Arsene Wenger has been the architect of the majority of Arsenal’s success in the Premier League era. His longevity and consistency are almost unheard of in the 21st century. Despite being so successful during his 22-year stint, Wenger did buy some players who didn’t have memorable careers under him.

Here are five players who played for Arsenal that you probably forgot.

#5 Joel Campbell

Joel Campbell is a Costa Rican stalwart

Joel Campbell experienced a torrid time at Arsenal that lasted seven years. The Costa Rican forward was loaned out seven times during that period. He played 40 matches for the 14-time FA Cup winners, scoring and assisting four times apiece.

The most memorable moment of Campbell’s club career came in the 2013/14 season. He scored the second goal in Olympiakos’ 2-0 win over Manchester United, who were a very strong force back then.

Although Wenger took notice and gave him a few opportunities in the next season, nothing much came of it.

Campbell left the club in 2018. Although his club career since leaving North London hasn’t been anything to brag about, Campbell is somewhat of a legend back in Costa Rica. The 29-year-old has played over 100 times for his nation and is among their top-10 goal-scorers of all time.

#4 Isaac Hayden

Arsene Wenger had high hopes from Isaac Hayden

Isaac Hayden spent five years at the Arsenal academy before getting promoted to the senior side in 2013. He made his debut against West Bromwich Albion in the League Cup. Despite being a prominent member of their U23 setup, Hayden managed to play just twice under Arsene Wenger.

The Englishman moved to Newcastle United in 2016 to play regular first-team football. The midfielder has played 171 times for the Magpies and is a reliable man in the middle of the park for Eddie Howe’s team. His playtime could take a hit with the new owner’s ambitions.

The former Gunner was touted to be a key member for the North Londoners, with Arsene Wenger praising his concentration, intelligence, and strength. Still only 26, Hayden has already become a forgotten figure in the Emirates.

#3 Lucas Perez

Lucas Perez was never able to solve Arsenal's striker issues

Arsenal bought Lucas Perez in 2016 for a fee of €20 million. A couple of years later, he was sold to West Ham United for a cut-price deal worth €4.4 million. The centre-forward was out on loan during the 2017-18 season, which meant he played just one season for the North Londoners.

Perez scored seven times and registered five assists in 21 appearances for the 13-time English league winners. While those numbers aren’t the worst in the world, his Premier League goal-to-game ratio was appalling. The Spaniard scored just once in 11 league outings.

Almost half of his goals came in the Champions League away trip to Basel, wherein he scored a hat-trick. Now 33, Perez is plying his trade at Cadiz and is still on just 97 career goals. Overall, the 2017 FA Cup winner hasn’t done anything worth remembering at the Emirates Stadium.

#2 Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela has been prolific in the MLS in recent years

Carlos Vela harmonizes with Lucas Perez in terms of age and how their Arsenal career panned out. However, he managed to grow in prominence after leaving England. Vela was signed by Arsene Wenger for €3 million back in 2006, and he was seen as a future prospect.

The Mexican international spent six years at the club, going out on loan five times. He scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 64 matches for the Premier League giants. After impressing during his loan spell at Real Sociedad, the Spanish club decided to fork out €14 million for his services.

The winger went on to play 250 matches for Sociedad and accumulated 116 goal contributions. He has been playing for Los Angeles FC since 2018 and has become one of the most prolific MLS players. It is safe to say that he has had quite a fruitful career, despite failing in England.

#1 Mathieu Debuchy

Despite being a tried and tested right-back, Debcuhy failed at Arsenal

Mathieu Debuchy was a regular member of the French national team during the first half of the 2010s. A right-back by trade, Debuchy enjoyed a fruitful time in Ligue 1 with Lille before joining Newcastle. Arsenal snapped him up after a promising debut season in the Premier League.

The €15 million price tag didn’t do him any favours as Debuchy failed to live up to the expectations. The former Arsenal number 2 represented the club on 30 occasions in all competitions. He was deemed a flop despite helping them win one FA Cup and two Community Shields.

Debuchy spent a year on loan at Bordeaux before switching Arsenal’s red for St Etienne’s green in 2018. The Gunners have tried multiple players at right-back, but that’s still a place of weakness. The Frenchman, who is still playing at the age of 39, didn’t have a happy time with Arsenal.

