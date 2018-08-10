EPL 2018/19: Manchester United vs Leicester City - Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up and Stats

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 2.21K // 10 Aug 2018, 14:00 IST

The 2018/19 English Premier League will kick-off tonight with 20-time English Premier League winners Manchester United facing 2015 Premier League winners Leicester City in the Theatre of Dreams in Manchester. Both the teams will be looking to start their Premier League campaign with a victory as they face off today in the inaugural match.

Leicester City v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Preseason Friendly

The Foxes have been very active in the transfer window with almost 7 players joining the roster with Johny Evans, James Maddison, Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Perreira the pick of the bunch. Along with the new signings, almost 9 players have left the club with key player Riyadh Mahrez joining reigning champions Manchester City, Robert Huth being released and record signing Ahmed Musa leaving for Al-Nassr to name a few. The former champions will be looking to enter the Europa League positions this season although a fairytale championship run like that of 2014/15 cannot be ruled out.

Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

Although Manchester United was rather effective in the early parts of the transfer window with Brazilian Fred, Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot and veteran keeper Lee Grant joining the squad, Jose Mourinho was left frustrated with United refusing to sign some of the players on his wishlist. Even with the poor recruitments, the 20-time champions will be expected to win the Premier League title.

Manchester United vs Leicester City: Team News

Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are out injured while Jose Mourinho will make a late decision on the World Cup stars that joined the squad recently.

Fred against Real Madrid

The possiblity of Anthony Martial being included is very slim while new signing Fred is expected to start.

Leicester City too is having injury and fitness problems of its own with six players suffering from minor injuries, namely Matty James, Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, Maguire, Vardy, Jonny Evans and Demarai Gray, but most of these players are expected to start.

New signing James Maddison against Valencia in a Pre-Season Friendly

New signings Ricardo Perriera, Filip Benkovic and Rachid Ghezzal are all available for selection for the Foxes.

Manchester United vs Leicester City: Probable Line-ups

Manchester United XI: David De Gea, Matteo Darmian, Eric Baily, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay, Fred, Sanchez, Marcus Rashford

Leicester City XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Perreira, Harry Maguire, Wes Morgan, Ben Chillwell, Wilfred Ndidi, Vincent Iborra, Demarai Gray, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy

Manchester United vs Leicester City: Stats

Leicester have failed to win in 7 previous Premier League matches against Manchester United with only one victory in last 18.

Leicester City has registered just a single victory in previous 8 visits to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have registered victory in 17 out of 26 opening day fixtures they have played in. Juan Mata has scored 4 goals in his last 4 Premier League matches against Leicester City, with Norwich being the only team against whom Mata has scored more.

Both teams will be looking to kick-start their season with win. Let us know what you think in the comments.