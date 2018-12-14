×
English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 17

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Feature
117   //    14 Dec 2018, 15:58 IST

Hazard inspired Chelsea's win over Man City
Hazard inspired Chelsea's win over Man City

It has been a rollercoaster of a season in the Premier League, that theme looks set to continue in Gameweek 17. Up until the last round of matches, things at the top had looked too close to call.

After Gameweek 16’s games, things have become even tighter.

Review of Gameweek 16

The biggest game last weekend saw Chelsea end Manchester City’s unbeaten run with a 2-0 win. In a game where Pep Guardiola’s men dominated, Eden Hazard made the difference with two assists for N’Golo Kante and David Luiz.

Mo Salah was at his effervescent best as Liverpool blew Bournemouth away in a 4-0 blitz. Jurgen Klopp’s men took over from City as league leaders.

Arsenal needed a late Lucas Torreira half-volley to see off Huddersfield in a scrappy 1-0 home win. Tottenham Hotspurs were too strong for Leicester City, winning 2-0 at the KingPower Stadium.

Burnley beat Brighton 1-0 at Turf Moor while Cardiff City beat Southampton with the same scoreline. Manchester United thrashed Fulham 4-1 at Old Trafford. Another high-scoring encounter saw West Ham beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at the City of London Stadium.

On Sunday, Newcastle United lost out 1-2 to Wolves at St James’ Park while Monday night football saw Everton and Watford play out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Torreira's late strike was the difference for Arsenal
Torreira's late strike was the difference for Arsenal

Preview of Gameweek 17 of the Premier League

Gameweek 17 promises to be filled with high-octane drama. The early kick-off sees Manchester City host Everton at the Etihad Stadium. Sergio Aguero looks set to return as Gabriel Jesus continues to misfire.

An injury-hit Crystal Palace side welcomes Leicester City to Selhurst Park. Huddersfield Town hosts Newcastle United while Tottenham and Burnley will clash at Wembley.

Watford will tackle Cardiff City at Vicarage Road as Wolves play Bournemouth at Molineux. Saturday’s action ends at Craven Cottage as Fulham plays West Ham.

Brighton will play Chelsea in Sunday’s first game while Southampton welcomes Arsenal to St Mary’s. The star match of Gameweek 17 goes down at Anfield as Liverpool welcomes old rivals, Manchester United.

Firmino will be one to watch as Liverpool hosts United
Firmino will be one to watch as Liverpool hosts United

Predictions for Gameweek 17

Manchester City - Everton (Both Teams To Score)

Crystal Palace - Leicester City (1X)

Huddersfield Town - Newcastle United (Under 4.5 Goals)

Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley (1)

Watford - Cardiff (Over 1.5 Goals)

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Bournemouth (Both Teams To Score)

Fulham - West Ham (Over 1.5 Goals)

Brighton Albion - Chelsea (Over 1.5 Goals)

Southampton - Arsenal (Over 1.5 Goals)

Liverpool - Manchester United (1X)

