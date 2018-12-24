English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 19

Manchester City's loss was Gamweek 18's main talking point

It was an enthralling weekend of action in the Premier League. There was an upset, leads were consolidated, fires were rekindled and lots of goals were scored.

Review of Gameweek 18

Gameweek 18 had gotten off to a flying start on Friday. Liverpool had opened up a 4-point lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. This was thanks to a Mohamed Salah masterclass; goal and assist.

Crystal Palace shocked defending champions, Manchester City with a 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium. Andros Townsend's 30-yard drive was the pick of the 5 goals scored.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-era started on a winning note as Manchester United put 5 past Cardiff City in a 5-1 rout. Paul Pogba was prominent with 2 assists.

Chelsea was well beaten by Leicester City in a 0-1 smash-and-grab win at Stamford Bridge. Watford got a good 2-0 win away at West Ham while Bournemouth beat Brighton 2-0.

Southampton continued its mini-revival with a 3-1 win away at Huddersfield Town as Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1.

Solskjaer's reign started on a winning note

The dullest game of the weekend took place at St James' Park as Newcastle United and Fulham played a barren draw. On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur continued its good run at Goodison Park with a 6-2 thrashing of Everton.

Preview of Gameweek 19

Boxing Day action has long been a Premier League tradition and it will continue this season.

Fulham will host Wolves while Leicester City welcome a wounded Manchester City to the King Power Stadium. At Wembley, Tottenham Hotspur face-off with Bournemouth as Manchester United play Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

It is Crystal Palace versus Cardiff City at Selhurst Park as Liverpool plays host to Rafa Benitez and his Newcastle United side. Burnley clash with Everton at Turf Moor as Brighton welcome the Arsenal to the Amex Stadium.

Boxing Day festivities will be concluded at Vicarage Road as Watford plays Chelsea.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back against Watford

On Thursday, Southampton will play host to West Ham.

Predictions for Gameweek 19

Fulham - Wolverhampton Wanderers (Over 1.5 Goals)

Leicester City - Manchester City (Both Teams to Score)

Tottenham Hotspur - Bournemouth AFC (Over 1.5 Goals)

Manchester United - Huddersfield Town (Manchester United to Win)

Crystal Palace - Cardiff City (1X)

Liverpool - Newcastle United (Liverpool to Win)

Burnley - Everton (Both Teams to Score)

Brighton - Arsenal (Over 1.5 Goals)

Watford - Chelsea (Both Teams to Score)

Southampton - West Ham (Over 1.5 Goals)

