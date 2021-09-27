"Enjoy your moment but you won't play such a poor team" - Souness slams Arsenal fans and refers to football as a 'fickle' game

Arsenal bagged an impressive 3-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, much to the delight of the Gunners faithful. However, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness claims the victory was nothing to be proud of as Mikel Arteta's men played a very weak side.

"I don’t know why fans were singing Aubameyang's name. Arsenal, enjoy your moment but you won’t play such a poor team that Spurs were in the first 35 minutes every week," the former Liverpool midfielder said on Sky Sports.

"They were so bad that’ll be the worst you'll see this year. Enjoy your moment, we’ll [Spurs] be back. I’m looking at the crowd singing Aubameyang’s name, I think my memories a wee big longer than yours but last year he was getting an enormous amount of abuse.

"Football is such a fickle game and I come back to it, it's literally just one swallow, that’s not made your summer. They’ve now beat Norwich, Burnley then had a good 45 minutes against the poorest Tottenham team I’ve seen for a while.

"So enjoy your moment - that ain’t going to make you a top four or Champions League team next season," Souness added.

Graeme Souness also criticized Tottenham Hotspur for their poor display in the encounter. He continued:

"I was surprised at how good they [Arsenal] looked, it was a bigger surprise how poor Spurs were.

"The shape was all wrong, Dele Alli standing out wide right, [Tanguy] Ndombele emptying midfield at any opportunity, you had the Danish player [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg - he was holding hands with [Eric] Dier all the time.

"When you analyze it, there’s no surprise that Arsenal dominated that first half. They brought [Oliver] Skipp on, Hojbjerg goes to midfield and then they look like a different team."

Arsenal gradually coming back to life in the Premier League

Arsenal have now won their last three Premier League games

Arsenal started their Premier League campaign on a poor note, recording three successive defeats. However, Mikel Arteta's men have been able to turn the situation around by winning their last three matches in the English top flight.

Their biggest triumph so far was the 3-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur yesterday evening. Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka all found the back of the net to give the Gunners a massive victory on home turf.

