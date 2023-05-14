“Enough for a player who played very little this season” - Carlo Ancelotti makes bold claim on Real Madrid attacker

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reckons Eden Hazard got enough minutes after the Belgian played an hour in the 1-0 La Liga win over Getafe on Saturday (May 13).

Ancelotti hinted ahead of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu that he will rest several key players. He said that he wants to protect his stars with one eye on the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal against Manchester City at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17).

The Real Madrid manager made eight changes to the team that drew 1-1 against the Cityzens in the first leg in midweek. Hence, Hazard was handed a rare start against Getafe in La Liga.

Hazard's last start in the league came in the 4-1 win over RCD Mallorca in September. The attacker's last start across competitions came in January in the 1-0 win over Caceranon in the Copa del Rey.

The Belgian was eventually replaced by Vinicius Junior just after the hour mark on Saturday. It was only the third time he played 60 minutes or more for Los Blancos this season.

Ancelotti was asked about Hazard's game time, to which the tactician said that it was enough for a player who hasn't played much this season.

"60 minutes for Eden Hazard? It was enough for a player who had played very little this season," Ancelotti said (h/t @theMadridZone on Twitter).

Marco Asensio netted the winner for Real Madrid nine minutes after Hazard left the pitch. Los Blancos are second in La Liga with 71 points but could be leapfrogged by Atletico Madrid, who face Elche on Sunday (May 14).

The league is realistically beyond reach, as Barcelona boast a 11-point lead atop the table and have a game in hand. Ancelotti and Co., who have won the Copa del Rey, have set their eyes on winning the Champions League.

How did Eden Hazard fare for Real Madrid against Getafe?

Eden Hazard failed to register a single shot against Getafe. He did not make any attempts to dribble or a single key pass. and managed only 29 touches.

The former Chelsea superstar lost possession four times, while Vinicius Junior, who substituted him, attempted as many passes (19) as the Belgian. For context, Vinicius attempted and completed two dribbles and registered one key pass during his cameo. So it's safe to say that Hazard failed to take his chance.

Real Madrid are said to be keen to offload the 32-year-old, who they signed for €100 million this summer. However, Hazard does not want to leave before his contract ends next year. According to Relevo, the attacker could retire when his contract runs out in 2024.

