Enrique Esqueda may skip Super Cup after East Bengal's I-League campaign, to return to Mexico

Enrique Esqueda (centre) may have played his last match for East Bengal against Gokulam Kerala on Saturday

East Bengal player Enrique Esqueda is all set to return to his country and may not be playing the Super Cup, which is slated to be held late in March. The striker will leave for his home country on March 12 and might not return again, according to a source.

The Mexican striker has been prolific this season and missing him in a tournament like Super Cup will be a major setback for the club. East Bengal finished second in the I-League, one point behind champions Chennai City on Saturday.

It is learnt that Esqueda asked coach Alejandro Menendez to allow him to go back to Mexico to see his newborn girl. But the Spanish coach firmly told him to stay until the Super Cup. This led to an argument between the two.

According to the source, Esqueda finally decided to leave the country permanently even though some of his teammates tried to intervene. Menendez was firm in his stance but the team management is learnt to have a discussion with the Mexican. The Spanish coach has promised to bring another quality striker if Esqueda decides to leave permanently.

East Bengal defeated Gokulam Kerala 2-1 on Saturday but Chennai City’s 3-1 win against Minerva Punjab ensured the Southerners win their maiden title in just their third appearance in the tournament. The Red and Golds have been trying to win the I-League since its inception in 2007 but have to finish second best on four occasions.

Before the start of the season, East Bengal signed former Real Madrid Castilla coach Alejandro Menendez as their head coach. Under his recommendation, the team roped in Esqueda, who was plying his trade with Polish club Arka Gdynia.

Esqueda is all set to return to his country without playing Super Cup

Esqueda showed his talent in the very first match with a brace against Neroca. He went on the produce impressive performances but unfortunately broke his rib midway into the season. He went back to Spain for rehabilitation and came back within a month.

Esqueda scored six times in the last seven matches, including a brace against Neroca and vital goal against Minerva Punjab. In all, he has scored nine goals for his side, equal with Indian striker Jobby Justin. Esqueda played a vital part in the last four matches when Justin was suspended for spitting at Aizawl defender Kareem Nurain Omolaja.

Justin and defender Salam Ranjan Singh have already got lucrative offers from Indian Super League side ATK and both may leave this season. Esqueda’s absence will break the core group of the team which had produced commendable performance this season.

