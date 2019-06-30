×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Enzo Zidane's contract terminated by FC Lausanne-Sport

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
247   //    30 Jun 2019, 19:04 IST

Deportivo Alaves v Barcelona - La Liga
Deportivo Alaves v Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Zinedine Zidane's eldest son, Enzo Zidane, has left FC Lausanne-Sport after the Swiss side ended his contract prematurely.

In case you didn't know...

The 24-year-old started playing football in Real Madrid's youth academy and eventually left to join Deportivo Alaves in the summer of 2017. After spending half a season there, Zidane joined FC Lausanne-Sport in January 2018.

In the 2018/19 season, he spent his time playing for Rayo Majadahonda on loan. Although he made 33 appearances in La Liga's second division for the club, he only managed one assist and scored zero goals.

The heart of the matter

Following his subpar performances in his career, Lausanne have decided to call it time and terminated the player's contract. The club had issued a statement and L'Equipe reported that "Enzo Zidane is no longer a player of FC Lausanne-Sport, who terminated his contract."

The club's statement read,

"The management of FC Lausanne-Sport decided (...) to reduce" its workforce" in order to work with a tight group."
"It was therefore necessary to find solutions for certain members of the workforce whose performance had not been deemed sufficient or whose prospects within the club were not obvious. Thus no less than 7 players have already left the squad or club." 

The midfielder is experiencing contrasting fortunes when compared to his younger brother Luca Zidane. The 21-year-old plays as a goalkeeper and has earnt two appearances for Real Madrid's first-team. Meanwhile, Enzo Zidane is without a club and will now have to seriously consider his football career.

What's next?

With his father being one of the best footballers of his era, the 24-year-old appears to be struggling to live up to expectations. He has failed to excel in the La Liga and impress clubs. As such, it could take some time before he joins a new club.

Tags:
Zinedine Zidane
Advertisement
Bengaluru FC transfers: Eugeneson Lyngdoh makes a comeback to his former club
RELATED STORY
ISL: Midfielder Hugo Boumous signs long-term contract with FC Goa
RELATED STORY
Peter Knowles: The star striker who gave it all up for religion
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfers: Eugeneson Lyngdoh in talks with Bengaluru FC for a return after leaving ATK 
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Maurizio Sarri's 5 biggest victories as Chelsea manager 
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela interviewed by Darren Paltrowitz
RELATED STORY
The unwanted records set by Real Madrid after their recent loss to FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Breaking News: Juan Mata signs a new contract with Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2019, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG want revenge on Barcelona by signing £69 million superstar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT CAM GHA
0 - 0
 Cameroon vs Ghana
FT BEN GUI
0 - 0
 Benin vs Guinea-Bissau
Today BUR GUI 09:30 PM Burundi vs Guinea
Today MAD NIG 09:30 PM Madagascar vs Nigeria
Tomorrow SOU MOR 09:30 PM South Africa vs Morocco
Tomorrow NAM COT 09:30 PM Namibia vs Côte d'Ivoire
02 Jul TAN ALG 12:30 AM Tanzania vs Algeria
02 Jul KEN SEN 12:30 AM Kenya vs Senegal
02 Jul GUI GHA 09:30 PM Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana
02 Jul BEN CAM 09:30 PM Benin vs Cameroon
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us