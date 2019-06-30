Enzo Zidane's contract terminated by FC Lausanne-Sport

Deportivo Alaves v Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Zinedine Zidane's eldest son, Enzo Zidane, has left FC Lausanne-Sport after the Swiss side ended his contract prematurely.

In case you didn't know...

The 24-year-old started playing football in Real Madrid's youth academy and eventually left to join Deportivo Alaves in the summer of 2017. After spending half a season there, Zidane joined FC Lausanne-Sport in January 2018.

In the 2018/19 season, he spent his time playing for Rayo Majadahonda on loan. Although he made 33 appearances in La Liga's second division for the club, he only managed one assist and scored zero goals.

The heart of the matter

Following his subpar performances in his career, Lausanne have decided to call it time and terminated the player's contract. The club had issued a statement and L'Equipe reported that "Enzo Zidane is no longer a player of FC Lausanne-Sport, who terminated his contract."

Enzo Zidane n'est plus un joueur du FC Lausanne-Sport, qui a résilié son contrat https://t.co/fSu5jEm90r pic.twitter.com/M4eNpNhsym — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) June 29, 2019

The club's statement read,

"The management of FC Lausanne-Sport decided (...) to reduce" its workforce" in order to work with a tight group."

"It was therefore necessary to find solutions for certain members of the workforce whose performance had not been deemed sufficient or whose prospects within the club were not obvious. Thus no less than 7 players have already left the squad or club."

The midfielder is experiencing contrasting fortunes when compared to his younger brother Luca Zidane. The 21-year-old plays as a goalkeeper and has earnt two appearances for Real Madrid's first-team. Meanwhile, Enzo Zidane is without a club and will now have to seriously consider his football career.

What's next?

With his father being one of the best footballers of his era, the 24-year-old appears to be struggling to live up to expectations. He has failed to excel in the La Liga and impress clubs. As such, it could take some time before he joins a new club.