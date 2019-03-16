EPL 18-19: 5 Tottenham Hotspur players who impressed the most this season

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The 2018-19 Premier League season has been an eventful one for Tottenham Hotspur as Mauricio Pochettino’s side is looking in decent shape for a top four finish. Tottenham is currently third and separated by 12 points from second-placed Liverpool.

At the moment, Manchester City and Liverpool are favourites to lift the title but Tottenham Hotspur’s ability can’t be underrated as Pochettino has some high-quality players in his team with the ability to win big matches.

The Spurs won both legs of their Champions League round of 16 match against Borussia Dortmund, with was considered one of their best performances of their entire Champions League season. This win has surely acted as a morale booster for Pochettino’s side.

Although the Spurs lost their Premier League game against Burnley on March 8, Pochettino has expressed confidence that his side will be a better outfit in their next game. Tottenham Hotspur has looked a competitive outfit in every department and Pochettino has expressed confidence in his side’s abilities.

Their strikers have looked quite organized and confident while moving ahead, while their midfield has functioned quite well. Tottenham Hotspur has entered the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time since 2010-11 season and the Argentine will be hoping his side ends the season on a bright note.

The 46-year-old manager has rotated his players quite well keeping an eye on the opposition’s game plan and strengths. The players have also enjoyed Pochettino’s confidence since his arrival at White Hart Lane.

Pochettino has also allowed his players to play their natural game without making too many changes in their style of play. Altogether, Tottenham Hotspur has got a great bunch of talented players and if they manage to win the Champions League it won’t come as such a huge surprise.

Tottenham Hotspur has some exceptional talents in their line up who have been crucial for the side in the ongoing season. We take a look at 5 such players who impressed the most this season.

