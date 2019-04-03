×
EPL 18-19: Twitter mercilessly trolls Manchester United as Wolves dent their Champions League hopes

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Humor
117   //    03 Apr 2019, 05:57 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United faced Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home in a bid to secure a top-four spot, taking advantage of Tottenham Hotspurs' slip against league leaders, Liverpool, at the weekend.

However, with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the seventh-placed Wolves, the Red Devils stay in their fifth position in the league table, behind fourth-placed Spurs, who've have got an extra game in hand, on goal difference.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men could have secured the third position in the league table with a win at the Molineux, ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. However, Nuno Espirito Santo's side had different plans for the visitors, as they came from behind to win the game, courtesy of Chris Smalling's own goal later in the game.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring for the visitors as he struck a clean shot towards the bottom left corner of Rui Patricio's goalpost, in the 13th minute of the game. However, minutes later, the creator of the opening goal, Fred, was dispossessed near the 18-yard box as Wolves levelled with a Diogo Jota goal, with the first half ending 1-1.

Manchester United skipper, Ashley Young, picked up two yellow cards within the span of five minutes in the early stages of the second half, his sending off giving impetus to the Wolves' attack. Later in the half, in an attempt to clear the ball from the danger area, Chris Smalling put the ball into his own net, giving a 2-1 advantage to the hosts.

Following the defeat against Wolves, the Red Devils have done damage to their hopes of Champions League qualification for next season. However, they're still in contention for the UCL title, this season, as they host Spanish giants, FC Barcelona, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, next week.

Take a look at some of the hilarious tweets after United's defeat against Wolves.


Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Twitter goes mad as Wolves defeat Man United 2-1 
