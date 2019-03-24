EPL 18-19: Why Arsenal are favourites for Champions League qualification

Sanket Ostwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 237 // 24 Mar 2019, 01:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery has done a fantastic job with this Arsenal side

Arsenal have surprised many this season with their performances and results and now sit inside the top four, gunning for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal were not even expected to challenge for top four this season, let alone be in it, as they were looking to rebuild their squad and get used to their new manager, Unai Emery. Arsenal have played in the Europa League for two seasons now and would surely want to get back into the Champions League for which they qualified for successive 19 seasons.

As we enter the business end of this season, the race for the top four position has intensified. Liverpool and Manchester City seem to have already secured the top two positions in the table as they make a final push to win the Premier League. The remaining teams, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea are in a four horse race for the remaining two spots for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal sit one point below Spurs in fourth position and two points above Manchester United who are fifth. Chelsea's recent loss against Everton means that they remain sixth in the table, three points off the top four position.

Arsenal are in good form in the league, unbeaten in the last five matches and losing just one of the last eight, which include wins against Chelsea and Manchester United and a draw against Spurs. The solitary loss was against Manchester City. Arsenal have the kindest of the remaining fixtures compared to their other rivals. The Gunners don't face any top six opposition till the end of the season. The other three contenders, each have two fixtures against top six teams. This is a serious boost to their chances for securing a top four spot.

Aubameyang and Lacazette will be looked upon to keep on scoring the goals if Arsenal have to qualify for the Champions League

Arsenal's recent performances against their North London rivals Spurs and Manchester United were decisive in their pursuit of Champions League football. With momentum by their side and relatively less tougher opposition they could easily finish in the top four.

The only concern for Arsenal this season has been their away form. They have won only five of their 14 away matches in the league, a major worry as they play five of their remaining eight matches away from home. They face formidable teams away from home, namely, Leicester City, Everton, Wolves, Watford, and Burnley. All of these teams can hurt the Gunner's chances on their day.

The North London side also did overcome a 1-3 deficit against Rennes to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they will face a formidable Napoli side. The first leg is to be held at the Emirates and Arsenal have to win this game by a good margin if they want to have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals. If Arsenal do get through to the semis, Arsenal will be considered favourites to go on and win the Europa League. This could also guarantee them a place in the Champions League next season, whether or not they finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Considering their recent form, the upcoming fixtures and also taking into account that they have two routes to qualify for the Champions League next season, they do have a strong chance of playing in the Champions League.

Advertisement