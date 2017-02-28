EPL 2016/17: Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool, 5 Talking Points

Leicester City showed what they are capable of when they are in-form and crushed the Reds emphatically.

Jamie Vardy was in incredible form against Liverpool

Leicester City hosted Liverpool in their latest fixture in the Premier League and ran out comfortable winners. It was Jamie Vardy who opened the scoring the 28th minute when he latched on to a Marc Albrighton through ball to beat Simon Mignolet.

The Foxes soon doubled their lead in the 39th minute when Danny Drinkwater scored one of the contenders for the goal of the season and the Reds misery was complete in the 60th minute when Vardy outjumped Emre Can to score his side’s third and final goal of the evening.

While Philippe Coutinho did pull one back for the Reds in the 68th minute, there was very little thereafter and the game finished 3-1 in the favour of the hosts.

We take a look at five talking points from the game.

#1 Leicester seized the initiative in the first half and were duly rewarded

While Liverpool were still waking up from their slumber, Leicester seized the initiative from the word go. The Foxes denied the Reds any time and space on the ball during the opening stages of the game and stifled the visitors throughout the game to ensure that they do not find any rhythm.

Once the side had seized the initiative there was no stopping them as they stuck to their plan of making every counter attack count. They were rewarded with two goals via counter-attacking moves on either side of a wonderfully crafted Danny Drinkwater volley, while ensuring Liverpool were afforded very little space to work themselves into.

The midfield duo of Danny Drinkwater and the recent recruit, Wilfred Ndidi, worked tirelessly in the centre of the pitch and complemented each other’s skill sets to trouble the visitor’s midfield, which looked bereft of ideas on many occasions. The Foxes flew into tackles frequently and were effective going into tackles as they won close to 66% of their 47 tackles; they also made a higher number of interceptions (16 compared to Liverpool’s 13) and were more than willing to put their body on the line to help the side come out victorious.