EPL 2016/17: Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth, 5 talking points

Manchester United fail to make much progress up the table.

@mayamahadevan by Maya Mahadevan Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 23:24 IST

Bournemouth came away with an important point at Old Trafford

Manchester United somehow found a way to remain in sixth place, albeit with a game in hand, following a 1-1 stalemate (that was anything but stale!) against 10-men Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Marcos Rojo found an opportune moment to score his first Premier League goal, putting United ahead in the 22nd minute while directing a shot from Antonio Valencia on target.

It took Bournemouth just over 15 minutes to come straight back into the game courtesy of a superb Joshua King penalty.

A thrilling first half ended on a feisty note with the sending off of Cherries midfielder Andrew Surman for a second bookable offence – a push on Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Resumption of play saw a scrappy affair being played out for much of the time, with Eddie Howe’s men trying to salvage a precious point while United tried in vain for a winner.

In this piece, we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#1 Bournemouth create history at Old Trafford

Josh King took a brilliant penalty to equalise matters for the Cherries

The visitors took a brilliant point at the Theatre of Dreams and during the course of it, created history by becoming the first Bournemouth side to return to Dorset with a point.

Josh King also earned his place in the Cherries’ record books by scoring a well-taken penalty at the Stretford End, thereby becoming the first ever goalscorer for his club at Old Trafford. Although Bournemouth scored at United’s home ground last season, it was attributable to a Chris Smalling own goal.

Earlier, referee Kevin Friend pointed to the spot after Phil Jones had appeared to bring down Marc Pugh in the box.

The tension in the air was palpable as King - a former Manchester United player - stepped up to take the kick from six yards out. There was no need for the visitors to panic, though, as he struck a rocket to the roof of the net, the equaliser sent the travelling fans into delirious applause.

The draw brings much-needed relief to the Bournemouth camp in 14th place - five adrift of the drop zone - following a torrid start to 2017 in which they have managed just 2 points from 7 outings before today’s fixture.