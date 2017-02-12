EPL 2016/17: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur, 5 talking points

Liverpool bounced back in style as Spurs' flawed tactics ended their title run at Anfield.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 12 Feb 2017, 11:27 IST

Liverpool are now fourth in the league table after a 2-0 win over Spurs

Liverpool overcame the Tottenham Hotspur hurdle in a comprehensive way as the Reds ran out 2-0 winners at Anfield to secure their first Premier League victory of 2017. And in doing so they effectively brought an end to Spurs' title hopes (if there were still any). This victory rekindled their own hopes of reaching the top four as the first league win of 2017 came in a stunning fashion.

Sadio Mane scored a quick-fire first-half brace and made sure Jurgen Klopp maintained his brilliant record against the 'top six'.

Liverpool made just one change by bringing in Georginio Wijnaldum for Emre Can whereas Spurs were unchanged from their win over Middlesbrough.

#1 Where was this swashbuckling Liverpool side last month?

This was Liverpool’s first league win in 2017

Last night Liverpool played their best football in recent months as the Reds bounced back after a disappointing January. Fixture congestion coupled with the missing of key players took its toll had taken its toll on Klopp’s men. And on the night, it was evident what a proper full week rest can do for the German’s "pressing demons."

This was, in fact, the first time that Liverpool got a full week in preparation for a league game since Christmas.

The home side have already bowed out of both the cup competitions this season. And their title challenge had also faded away after dropping points against Swansea, Hull and Sunderland.

However, after their dismantling of Tottenham Hotspur, the Merseysiders can still be said to be one of the favourites to come second behind Chelsea this season. Though the manager will hope for the same level of pace and creativity against the sides lower down the table - the only teams that have caused a problem to Liverpool this season.