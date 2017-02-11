EPL 2016/17: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Predicted lineups

Predicting the starting lineups in the all-important Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Opinion 11 Feb 2017, 10:04 IST

Liverpool versus Tottenham Hotspur is the clash of the weekend

Preview

After a dire performance against Hull City, Liverpool need to find the mental strength to face a spirited Tottenham Hotspur side who have emerged as the best of the rest to challenge Chelsea. Spurs have won a league game at Anfield just once since 1993 and are also yet to win a game against Liverpool since 2012.

The Reds, on the other hand, have won just four of their last 10 league games with Jurgen Klopp's men still searching for their first league win in 2017. A win for Spurs would see them prove their mettle in chasing Chelsea while three points for Liverpool would set the ball rolling for a high finish at the end of the season.

Team News

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana and to get the duo 100% ready for tonight's clash. Lovren missed the game against Hull with a knee injury and is yet to train with the squad while Lallana missed last two days of training with an Achilles problem. Ragnar Klavan is also doubtful after suffering a serious bacterial infection.

The Lilywhites would be without the defensive duo of Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen. The left-back Rose is suffering from a knee problem while Vertonghen is still recuperating from an ankle issue. Kevin Trippier is set to be back in the first-team squad while Erik Lamela and Georges-Kevin N'koudou are expected to be on the sidelines.

Key stats

- Spurs have lost 15 of their 24 visits to Anfield in the Premier League (W2 D7). They have only lost more often at Old Trafford (20) and Stamford Bridge (16).

- Only against Newcastle (88) have Liverpool scored more Premier League goals than against Spurs (83).

- Mauricio Pochettino has never beaten the Reds as Spurs manager (D3 L3), including losing a League Cup fourth round tie earlier this season.

Predicted line-ups and formations

Goalkeeper

According to various sources, Loris Karius is set to be brought back into the starting lineup after Simon Mignolet committed a crucial error in the game against Hull City. It would see a return for the young German in league football after Klopp had dropped him to take him off the firing line after the former Mainz custodian had made some silly errors.

For Spurs, Hugo Lloris has been sensational this season and is all set to continue his good run against top teams.

Defence

Rose is out of the Liverpool game with a knee problem

With the likes of Lovren and Klavan doubtful for the clash against Spurs, the duo of Joel Matip and Lucas Leiva might have to play as the central defenders for the Reds. Nathaniel Clyne and James Milner are set to continue in their fullback positions.

Spurs too have some problems at the back as with Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen out for tonight's clash, Eric Dier would have to play as a centre back with Ben Davies on the left flank. Kyle Walker and Toby Alderweireld remain regular starters for Spurs.

Midfield

Adam Lallana is expected to make the squad for tonight's game but will be on the bench after failing to train much this week. This would see the return of Georginio Wijnaldum to the centre of the park alongside captain Jordan Henderson and Emre Can.

Spurs have had a solid midfield duo in the form of Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama since the start of the season and are expected to dominate the proceedings against an underperforming Liverpool midfield.

Forwards

Liverpool will be delighted to have their attacking trio of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane back in the starting lineup as the trio will start in a league game together for just the second time since November. The duo of Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi will have to be content with a place on the bench.

Liverpool predicted lineup against Spurs

Dele Alli picked the January player of the month award yesterday and will look to threaten a Liverpool backline which has been low on confidence. He will be joined by Son Heung-Min and Christian Eriksen on either wing and will have Harry Kane as the striker.

Kane has been involved in all three of Spurs’ goals in their last two Premier League games at Anfield in which he has scored twice and assisted once.