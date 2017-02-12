EPL 2016/17: Manchester United 2-0 Watford, 5 Talking Points

5 things we learned from Man Utd's win against Watford.

@AgentOfAnarchy9 by Abhranil Roy Top 5 / Top 10 12 Feb 2017, 15:23 IST

The Specia Juan!

Manchester United became the first team in Premier League history to reach the 2000-points mark as they saw off a listless Watford side 2-0 at Old Trafford. The Red Devils, who have now extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 16 games, were dominant from the word “go” and were unlucky not to go 3-0 up in the opening half hour itself.

Juan Mata finally put United ahead after a smart ball from Anthony Martial, and it was the Frenchman who sealed the win on the hour mark with a smart finish at the near post. Overall, the win saw them temporarily move to the 5th spot on the table, and they are now just two points off second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

With their next league game in March, Jose Mourinho will be happy to see his team play with such dominance and authority before a crucial run of cup games in February.

Here are 5 things we learnt from the game:

#1 The Special Juan for the Special One

A lot of people were of the opinion that Jose’s arrival would see Mata leaving the club, just like it had happened at Chelsea. But, the Spaniard has turned out be a crucial player for Manchester United this season.

His movement in the free role that was handed to him was exquisite, and he combined with Henrikh Mkhitaryan on multiple occasions to cause severe problems to the Watford backline. The former Valencia midfielder opened the scoring for the 20 times Premier League winners, which was also his 9th goal of the season.

It is obvious that Mourinho sees the 28-year-old as a vital cog in his setup and does not view him as a luxury player, as viewed by several pundits.

Also Read: EPL 2016/17: Manchester United 2-0 Watford, Player Ratings