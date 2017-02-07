EPL 2016/17: Manchester United superstar is 'always late' for training, reveals Jesse Lingard

What’s the story

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is “always late” to the training sessions, according to his teammate Jesse Lingard. The England international appeared in a video interview with FourFourTwo where he was asked a few questions regarding how much effort do United players put in during the training sessions, in the gym and also on the pitch.

One of the questions which were thrown at Lingard was who arrives late to the training. Lingard said, “Late? Pogba. Always late. No matter what, he is always late. Also, always good vibes.”

However, he was quick to praise the France international and shed light on Pogba’s ability to nutmeg his teammates in training. Lingard added, “I will say Pogs [Pogba] again. Pogba is also a king of nutmegs.”

In case you didn’t know...

Pogba left Old Trafford as a free agent and made a switch to Juventus in the summer of 2012. With the Old Lady, the 23-year-old developed into one of the best midfielders in the world.

In addition to this, he was a part of the Turin club’s squad that lost to Barcelona in the Champions League final two years ago. Pogba also showcased his quality and skills with the national team and was a key player in France’s side that lost the last year’s European championship to Portugal in the final.

Pogba’s impressive skills and quality in the centre of the pitch saw Jose Mourinho’s side pay a world-record fee of £89 million for re-signing their midfielder before the start of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Heart of the matter

The French midfielder has been a regular inclusion in the Red Devils’ starting lineup under Mourinho. Since returning to England, he has seven goals and three assists to his name in all competitions.

We all know what sort of quality he possesses on the pitch, but Lingard has given an insight on how he is during training sessions. Lingard’s admission that Pogba is late to training may come as a surprise.

What’s next

It is still not sure whether Mourinho has fined the player for not being on time for training. Irrespective of this, Pogba should improve his discipline and see if that can have any impact on his performance on the pitch.

Sportskeeda’s take

Despite not being on time for training sessions, Pogba has been able to keep up his game, barring few occasions. He should learn from another summer arrival Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who, according to Lingard is always early for training. This could possibly help him improve his game.