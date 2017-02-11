EPL 2016/17: Petr Cech will not leave Arsenal, says agent

Wenger may have a problem if Cech's form doesn't improve...

What’s the story?

The agent of Petr Cech has confirmed that his client won’t be leaving Arsenal in the summer. After a decline in form, there were speculations that the former Chelsea shotstopper might be shown the door at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old’s struggles were well captured in a nutshell when a miskick allowed Chelsea to score their third goal in a game that ended in a 3-1 defeat for Arsene Wenger’s men.

According to reports in Czech Republic, Cech’s agent, Viktor Kolar, insists that his client’s intention is to see out his contract, that ends in 2019, before making a move.

He said: “Petr’s position at the club is very secure and a summer transfer can be ruled out. Petr will be part of Arsenal until at least the end of his current contract and I am convinced that he will continue to have a leadership role in the team.”

In case you didn’t know…

As the uncertainty surrounding Petr Cech is growing like a mist during winter season, there were rumours that the club are seeking the services of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is on loan at Torino and is enjoying a good spell of form there.

However, Arsene Wenger sluggishly denied the rumours claiming that he hopes to see Cech between the sticks for a long time to come.

Heart of the matter

With Cech’s waning form, there were suggestions that Arsene Wenger will drop the Stamford Bridge legend for their upcoming game against Hull. However, Arsene Wenger backed his goalkeeper and insisted that the number 1 has had a good season thus far.

What’s next?

As Arsenal are going through a rough patch, it seems as though nothing is going right for them. While Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez look a little exhausted, Petr Cech also doesn’t exude the figure of reliability like he once did during his best years. If he keeps on playing the way he is, it will only be a matter of time when he is shown the exit door.

Sportskeeda’s take

Goalkeepers are the root of every team. Pep Guardiola once said that the goalkeeper is the one who starts all moves in a team. Hence, it is absolutely vital for a team to have a consistent goalkeeper at the back. Arsenal thought they had found one in Cech, but now it seems that they need to start looking again.