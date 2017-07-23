EPL 2017/18: 5 players who are bigger than their clubs

As the new Premier League season draws near, we take a look at players who are bigger for their current clubs.

by Kaustubh Pandey Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jul 2017, 16:44 IST

Virgil van Dijk: Too big a talent for Southampton?

Matching expectations and demands is a vital aspect of club football, especially if things aren’t going in the right direction. If a player matches a club’s expectations, a lot will be done to acquire his services and rope him in from his own club. But if the player feels that his club doesn’t match his standards, he will definitely be looking for greener pastures elsewhere.

And this usually is one of the prime reasons for as to why players look to switch clubs when they end up improving oneself at a lesser known club. There’s no real shortage of such players, who always prove their mettle for their club so much that they end up assuming the form of a big fish in a small pond.

As the new Premier League season draws near, we take a look at players who are bigger for their current clubs. Or in other words, we run the rule over players who are big fishes in small ponds at their current clubs.

#5 Virgil van Dijk

It would be fair to say that if not for Liverpool themselves, Virgil van Dijk would have been a Liverpool player already. Mauricio Pellegrino has made it clear that the Dutchman wants to move and he could still move to Anfield nonetheless.

Currently 26, Van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and has earned a reputation for being so ever since he joined from Celtic back in 2015. However, despite being a top player, Van Dijk hasn’t finished above sixth in the Premier League and hasn’t won a single trophy. His ability to dominate games and bully forwards is well known and it seems like a matter of time before he departs St.Mary’s.

More so, demands pertaining to the fact that he wants to move seem justified enough, as things stand.