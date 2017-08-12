EPL 2017/18: 5 reasons why Tottenham Hotspur will not win the title

Tottenham will not be the same team as the last two seasons.

@@masonmcdonagh by masonmcdonagh4 Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 11:15 IST

Are the wheels going to come off this season?

Tottenham Hotspur have finished in third and second place the previous two seasons and the team will be keen on challenging for the Premier League title this season. However, with some new factors coming into play this season, it seems very unlikely Spurs will win the Premier League title.

Tottenham have made no signings, lost full-back Kyle Walker and Danny Rose just two days ago decided to tell the media how unhappy he is with the current situation at the North London club. This could see them have a slow start to the Premier League season and leave them behind in the race for the title before it has even got going.

Here are five reasons why Tottenham will not win the Premier League this season:

#5 No signings

Spurs are already behind heading into the new season having signed no players at all. They have lost Kyle Walker but have replaced him with his deputy Kieran Trippier, and he is already out for a few weeks owing to an injury.

The North London side are in a tough financial situation, having to pay for a brand new stadium after knocking down White Hart Lane. That’s even after selling Walker for over £50 million. They’re currently a carbon copy of Arsenal when they first moved to the Emirates and had to sell Nasri, Fabregas and Van Persie and not replace them adequately.

Lots of people are claiming it is fantastic business by Tottenham to receive huge funds and just bring through youth players. However, there is no guarantee that their next crop of youth players will be as good as their current ones, making it hard to suggest they will challenge for this year’s Premier League title with them having to rely on lots of young and very few world class players.