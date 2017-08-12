EPL 2017/18: Arsenal 4-3 Leicester City, 5 Talking Points

The Gunners pulled off a thrilling victory to kick start their Premier League season

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 12:26 IST

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

The Premier League kicked off with a bang, as Arsenal and Leicester City played out a thrilling opener to the season, with the Gunners ultimately triumphing by a 4-3 scoreline.

Alexandre Lacazette and Shinji Okazaki were on the scoresheet with barely 4 minutes gone, before Jamie Vardy gave the visitors the lead midway through the half, only for Danny Welbeck to grab an equalizer on the stroke of half time. Vardy then gave Leicester a shock lead in the second half, only for late goals from Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud to give Arsenal the win.

Here are the major talking points from the game

#1 Arsene Wenger's magic hat

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

45 minutes into the season, and #WengerOut had already begun to trend on Twitter - it's under this volatile climate that Arsene Wenger operates, and given the abuse the Frenchman willingly tolerates, he should soak in the plaudits when things work out for him.

What Wenger has quietly managed to assemble is a frontline with varied options, and he had the luxury of bringing on Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud with Arsenal chasing the game in the second half, while also switching to an extremely attack-minded 4-3-3 in the later stages.

26 - Since he signed for Arsenal in June 2012, Olivier Giroud has scored more headed Premier League goals than any other player (26). Beauty — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2017

2 goals from two substitutes late, and all was rosy in Wenger's world. Familiarity may very well breed contempt, but even after two decades Wenger deserves more than his share of the credit for changing the game.