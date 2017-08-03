EPL 2017/18: How AFC Bournemouth could line up this season

With a few good signings here and there, here's how the Cherries could line up for this season.

by Ricardo Gonçalves Opinion 03 Aug 2017, 00:45 IST

Bournemouth finished in an impressive 9th place last season

Once considered "the smallest team to ever reach the Premier League", AFC Bournemouth have since then enjoyed two great seasons in the English top flight under manager Eddie Howe. Week after week they have shown progression, shown intensity, and most of all they have shown us goals - being one of the most exciting teams to watch over the course of the last two seasons.

Last time out, the South Coast club managed an impressive 9th place that they will have trouble improving upon. But with a great transfer market approach that saw them keep not only their manager but also all key players, and spend £30 million on improvements to the current side, the fans can only be hopeful that their team will exceed expectations yet again.

With a competitive squad of mostly English players, the Cherries wouldn't really need to use a classic formation such as 4-4-2 to give this "90's english side" vibe, but it is, in fact, the system they will most likely be using throughout the season. And the only reason stopping you from confusing Bournemouth with one of these teams would be the modern and attractive football that they have been practicing under Howe.

While competition in the squad is a good thing, every team needs stability in the starting eleven, so, this is how AFC Bournemouth should line-up this season.

Goalkeeper

Asmir Begovic will prove to be a smart signing

Probably because former starter Artur Boruc will be 38 years old by the end of this season, the board thought it would be wise to buy a replacement, someone younger and with Premier League experience, and Asmir Begovic is exactly that.

The Bosnian goalkeeper wasn't happy with his gametime or the lack of it at reigning champions Chelsea and was looking for a club where he could replicate what he achieved at Stoke.

And he has been afforded that opportunity when the Blues accepted a £10m bid for him. We can now expect to see him defend Bournemouth's net for years to come