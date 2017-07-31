EPL 2017/18: How Arsenal could line up this season

Arsenal are set to take on Chelsea in the Community Shield next Sunday and here is how they can line-up for that game and rest of the season

Arsenal failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in Arsene Wenger’s reign and the North London outfit will be eager to get back into the competition that they hold so dear to their ambitions.

Wenger has shown that he is willing to change by employing a different transfer philosophy this time around. The club have so far secured the signings of Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette early in the transfer window, and while the former arrived on a free transfer from Schalke, the latter was signed for a club record fee from Lyon.

This is in stark contrast to how the Gunners have been operating in the transfer window in recent years, when they would wait late in the transfer window to try and sign a player not wanted by a bigger club on the cheap.

Not only that, towards the end of last season, the Gunners changed their formation from Wenger’s preferred 4-2-1-3 to a more unorthodox 3-4-2-1 and the change yielded huge dividends with the Emirates Stadium outfit losing only one game out of the last 10 with the new system.

During the pre-season also, Wenger stuck with the new three-man defence and won 4 out of the 6 games that they contested in, while losing two games against Chelsea and Sevilla.

The North London outfit are set to take on Chelsea in the Community Shield next Sunday and here is how the Gunners can line-up for that game and the upcoming season ahead.

Goalkeeper – Petr Cech

With the sale of Wojciech Szczesny to Juventus, it is clear that Wenger is trusting Petr Cech to be the number 1 at the club for at least the next two seasons. While David Ospina remains at the club to challenge the Czech, it is being reported that the Colombian will be allowed to leave in the ongoing transfer window to allow Emiliano Martinez to work as Cech’s understudy.

The 35-year-old was subject to criticism in the first part of last season for conceding some soft goals but he answered his critics with some solid performances towards the end of last season and Arsenal will be hoping he continues his form from last season.