EPL 2017/18: How Leicester City could line up this season

Leicester City have signed some talented players and here's how they could line up in the upcoming season.

05 Aug 2017

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare

Leicester City will be eager to improve on last season’s terrible title defence in the upcoming 2017/18 Premier League season. They have added several new players this window, with Eldin Jakupovic, Harry Maguire, Vincente Iborra and Kelechi Iheanacho all having joined the Foxes.

Riyad Mahrez, Demarai Gray and Danny Drinkwater have all been rumoured with moves away from the club and could still yet leave. However, right now, the Foxes are building a strong squad with a lot of quality.

Here we look at how Leicester City could line up for the 2017/18 season, if they have a full squad available.

GK: Kasper Schmeichel

Despite the arrival of Eldin Jakupovic, Schmeichel will remain number one without doubt. The Dane has improved enormously since he first played in the Premier League with Manchester City and has slowly become one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

Considering Leicester’s dreadful form last season, Schmeichel still managed eight clean sheets in 30 appearances. He will certainly be the keeper when Leicester face Arsenal at the Emirates in their first match next Friday, any other scenario would be extremely surprising.