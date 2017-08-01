EPL 2017/18: How Tottenham Hotspur could line up this season

With no signings thus far in the window, we can guess what the line up at Spurs would look like...

Tottenham finished a strong second last season

The Premier League season begins in less than a month and the clubs have started to mould their team for the upcoming season. The managers are tinkering with their squads in order to find the perfect balance for their teams as the season draws closer.

Some managers have already found the perfect formula, while some others are still scratching their head wondering what to do next – and Mauricio Pochettino falls amongst the, erm… let’s just say that Spurs’ pre-season results haven’t been all too satisfying, but it wouldn’t be wise to say that Pochettino hasn’t figured his best team out given that Tottenham are yet to sign a single player this season and are basically the same team from last season.

The North London club remain the only club in the Premier League that are yet to sign a player after a month of an open transfer window. With that, we can only assume that the Lilywhites will pretty much play the same team from last season in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which is…

Goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris might have made some blunders in his career – who hasn’t? – but it is undeniable that the France captain is one of the finest goalkeepers in the game. The former Lyon keeper, who once kept Real Madrid at bay single-handedly over two legs in the Champions League second round in 2010, has been the safe-hands for Tottenham ever since the departure of Brad Friedel and looks set to continue to be so for a long time to come.

When the discussion of the best goalkeepers comes up, the Frenchman's name will rarely pop up. This is more due to the fact that he is underrated more than anything else. Indeed, ever since he has taken up the role of the goal-guardian for Tottenham, they have seen a steady rise in their fortunes.

While a number of factors have played a role in that to happen, Lloris’ consistency and brilliant reading of the game allows his defenders to feel assured and, subsequently, improve the performances of the team. Things won't change anytime soon as Lloris is set to be the starting goalkeeper next season unless something dramatic happens.